Full closure of A6 Higham Ferrers bypass for pothole repairs tonight
It will be closed from 8pm tonight (Wednesday)
A stretch of the A6 will be closed overnight to allow for pothole repairs.
The A6 Higham Ferrers bypass will be closed in both directions from the Chowns Mill roundabout to the roundabout with the B645 from 8pm tonight (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow (Thursday).
A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The road closure is from Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm to Thursday, February 16 at 6am so overnight for reactive pothole repairs.
"A full road closure is required as lane closures would not have been safe.
“Our street cleansing teams will also be using the closure to litter pick along this busy route.”
Diversions will be in place while the road is closed - click here for details.
If there is a pothole in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough or Rushden which is driving you mad, let us know by emailing details of it and a picture (if possible and safe to do so) to [email protected]