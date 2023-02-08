Resurfacing works to Corby’s Occupation Road are set to begin in March with the road being closed for three weeks.

The road has become one of the worst in the town for potholes and has been in serious need of resurfacing for some time now.

The work is set to begin March 7 and should hopefully be completed by the end of the month.

Corby, Occupation Road

During this time, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Work to carry out resurfacing in Occupation Road, Corby is scheduled to start on March 7 and is forecast to take about three weeks to complete.

“The works will require an off-peak closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The works programme is currently being finalised and further details will be available in the next week.”