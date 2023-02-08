News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Corby’s Occupation Road set to be closed for three weeks while resurfacing works are carried out

The work is set to begin March 7 and should be completed by the end of the month

By Callum Faulds
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 11:42am

Resurfacing works to Corby’s Occupation Road are set to begin in March with the road being closed for three weeks.

The road has become one of the worst in the town for potholes and has been in serious need of resurfacing for some time now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work is set to begin March 7 and should hopefully be completed by the end of the month.

Corby, Occupation Road
Most Popular

During this time, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Work to carry out resurfacing in Occupation Road, Corby is scheduled to start on March 7 and is forecast to take about three weeks to complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The works will require an off-peak closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The works programme is currently being finalised and further details will be available in the next week.”

Corby, Occupation Road, potholes
CorbyWorkNorth Northamptonshire Council