Swansgate Shopping Centre's Good Deeds campaign raises over £1,700 for local charities in 2023 and promises 'even more' in 2024
Swansgate shopping centre’s Good Deeds campaign has successfully fundraised more than £1,700 for local clubs, initiatives and charities through 2023, with the promise of even more this year.
The project is designed to celebrate Wellingborough and its community by rewarding the people and organisations that continue to make a positive impact.
Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at the shopping centre, said: "At Swansgate, we are thrilled to witness the positive impact of our Good Deeds initiative in 2023.
"The overwhelming engagement from our community, combined with the outstanding efforts of the organisations we have been able to assist, motivates us to do even more in 2024.
"We believe in the power of community, and our commitment to making a difference remains unwavering."
Donations ranging from £100 to £500 were made through 2023 to deserving causes and groups, all nominated by local shoppers.
Recipients included WRFC Ladies Day, The Daylight Centre, The Rust Bucket Rally, Dog Squad, Rushden & Higham Rugby Club, Victoria Centre, Royal British Legion, McCarthy Dixon Foundation, and £1000 to Kelly's Heroes, a local charity dedicated to crucial work in mental health and suicide awareness.
A Swansgate spokesman added: “Looking ahead to 2024, Swansgate Shopping Centre is committed to continuing its support for the local community through the Good Deeds initiative.
"The centre aims to build on its past success by donating to even more causes that demonstrate the spirit and dedication that makes Wellingborough exceptional.
"Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who need it most.”