Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swansgate shopping centre’s Good Deeds campaign has successfully fundraised more than £1,700 for local clubs, initiatives and charities through 2023, with the promise of even more this year.

The project is designed to celebrate Wellingborough and its community by rewarding the people and organisations that continue to make a positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at the shopping centre, said: "At Swansgate, we are thrilled to witness the positive impact of our Good Deeds initiative in 2023.

Swansgate centre raised £1700 for local charities in 2023, including for Kelly's Heroes (pictured)

"The overwhelming engagement from our community, combined with the outstanding efforts of the organisations we have been able to assist, motivates us to do even more in 2024.

"We believe in the power of community, and our commitment to making a difference remains unwavering."

Donations ranging from £100 to £500 were made through 2023 to deserving causes and groups, all nominated by local shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Swansgate spokesman added: “Looking ahead to 2024, Swansgate Shopping Centre is committed to continuing its support for the local community through the Good Deeds initiative.

"The centre aims to build on its past success by donating to even more causes that demonstrate the spirit and dedication that makes Wellingborough exceptional.