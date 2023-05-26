Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre has donated funds to a local charity that supports those experiencing problems with mental health, bereavement and breaking down the stigma around suicide.

The £500 given is to help Wellingborough-based charity Kelly’s Heroes continue its work, as it holds numerous fundraising activities in Northamptonshire including gruelling cycle rides and local sports events.

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “The community is at the heart of everything we do at Swansgate.

Photo left to right: Fiona Stevens of Swansgate Centre, Katie Macdonald of Kelly's Heroes, and Frances Minns ofToolbox Marketing

"We love working with local charities and community groups, whether that is hosting them in the centre, helping to provide a space and promoting their fundraising events or providing a donation through our Good Deeds campaign.

"It is so important to give back to the local community. We knew we wanted to support Kelly’s Heroes and give them a special donation to aid the incredible work they are doing.”

The Good Deeds Campaign from Swansgate Shopping Centre is a monthly occurrence to ‘reward the community and all the great things they have done.’

Kelly’s Heroes, formerly known as We Mind and Kelly Matters, was formed in 2019 by John Hewitt in response to the death of his daughter, Kelly Hewitt who tragically ended her life at just 24 years old.

He said: "‘The renaming marks an exciting new chapter for the charity.