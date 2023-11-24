Swansgate Shopping Centre extends support to The Victoria Centre
Swansgate Shopping Centre are proud to announce their recent contribution of £100 to The Victoria Centre as part of their monthly Good Deeds campaign. The Good Deeds initiative is a testament to Swansgate's commitment to celebrating the vibrant community of Wellingborough and acknowledging the exceptional efforts of its residents.
The Victoria Centre serves as a vital meeting place for Wellingborough's multi-cultural and faith communities, offering a diverse range of activities and services. From martial arts sessions and dance fitness classes to friendship clubs, winter warm spaces, craft groups, preschool, after-school clubs, holiday clubs, and English language classes, the Centre plays a crucial role in fostering community connections and addressing various needs.
Diana Trickett, the Centre Coordinator at The Victoria Centre, expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "We are very thankful for the support from the Swansgate Centre towards our 'SAVE THE VC' appeal. The financial challenges we are facing, particularly due to the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills, make initiatives like the Good Deeds campaign invaluable to our cause."
Lindsay Tickner, Centre Manager of Swansgate Shopping Centre, shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Swansgate is thrilled to stand alongside The Victoria Centre in their mission to provide essential services to the community. Through the Good Deeds campaign, we aim to make a positive impact and support organisations like The Victoria Centre that play a vital role in enriching the lives of Wellingborough residents."
As part of their ongoing support, Swansgate Shopping Centre encourages the community to join in and contribute to The Victoria Centre's 'SAVE THE VC' appeal. Donations of items for raffles or lucky dip prizes are especially welcome, as the Centre strives to navigate through its current financial hardship.
For more information about The Victoria Centre and their appeal, please visit their website at https://www.victoriacentre.org.uk/.