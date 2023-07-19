Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough has donated a cash sum to Rushden and Higham Rugby Club as the beneficiary of its July Good Deeds award.

The centre donated £100 to the club on July 6 to ‘showcase the centre's commitment to supporting local youth amateur sports.’

A spokesman for Rushden and Higham Rugby Club said: "We would like to purchase match shirts and equipment to drive the team forward.

Rushden and Higham Rugby Club received £100 cash donation from Swansgate shopping centre in July

"We are planning a project to recruit and also retain this youth team.

“We are a community that is one big family on and off the pitch, supporting each other.

"This is absolutely amazing, I still can't believe that we, as a small club and team, can be noticed for this."

Rushden and Higham Rugby Club aims to increase its player numbers and enhance the quality of sports equipment used in training, and the donation from Swansgate will help to make this goal more achievable.

A spokesman for Swansgate added: “Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to support the Rushden and Higham Rugby Club's commitment to fostering sportsmanship, teamwork, and personal growth among local youth.”

Some of the donation will also go towards the creation of the ‘Swansgate Man of the Match Trophy,’ which will recognise outstanding performances and sportsmanship within the club for the months, and years, to come.

The Good Deeds initiative rewards local clubs, charities and organisations in the community shining a light on the positive impact they have.

