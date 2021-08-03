Summer beer festival at Barton Seagrave pub this weekend
Live music and a range of local real ales will be on offer at a Barton Seagrave pub's summer beer festival this weekend.
The Stirrup Cup in Woodland Avenue is hosting the festival, complete with a gin and cocktail bar and bespoke festival food menu, from Friday (August 6) to Sunday (August 8), starting daily at 12 noon.
It includes five bands over the three days with local band Drumbluey performing as live Saturday evening music continues to return to the venue.
Pub manager Mark Hindwood said: “We’ve a bespoke food menu and there’s a gin and prosecco bar so hopefully something for everyone.
Music performances include:
Friday, 5pm to 7pm: Dave Johnson
Saturday, 1pm to 3pm: Mark Griffiths/Cliff Brown
Saturday, 4.30pm to 6.30pm: Enzo
Saturday, 8.30pm: Drumbluey
Sunday, 2pm to 4pm: Chamberlain