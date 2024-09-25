See what's on the menu for James Acaster as Kettering 'X-Factor' stars of the future get ready for talent show fundraiser in honour of Sebastian Nunney
The inaugural 'The Seb Factor' will take place on Sunday, October 6 to raise money for Youth Works Northamptonshire and their projects helping young people.
Fifteen local acts will perform in front of a judging panel of experts – including multi-talented comedian James Acaster – for the chance to perform at Kettering Christmas Lights 2024.
Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad and show compere, said: “We are delighted that we can keep on celebrating Sebastian's life in a way that gets the whole community involved.
"The fact that we have lots of contestants, an amazing audience coming, and a superb judging panel means it will be an afternoon to remember.
"Just like with Strictly For Sebastian, I will be hosting the event. We'd love people to buy tickets and help us raise money for Youth Works - there'll be a brilliant raffle at the event too - you'll get some cracking entertainment and the chance to enjoy James Acaster's judging skills!"
Joining Mr Acaster will be Take That support act Alfie Castley from Mawsley, three-time Miss Northamptonshire, Ms Great Britain fundraiser of the year and all-round talent-show expert Steph Honey, and Strictly for Sebastian contestant – Seb’s Year One teacher – Terri Brooks.
Seb, who died in January at the age of six after a battle with neuroblastoma, has inspired a series of fundraising events with the community donating nearly £100,000 to support local children and their families who have been affected by complex health needs.
The fifteen acts are Corby Gymnastics Academy, Luca Kitson, Ezra Ray, Rafferty Boyle, It’s a Twin Thing (Darcey and Darcey), Natasha Robinson, Amelia, Woody Brown, Aoife Dean, Sabina Lawton, Dot, Eva, Adriel Sanusi, Anderson School of Dance and Let’s Dance With Bowie.
Taking place at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering, the show kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, October 6 with not only performances by the contestants but also Starlight Dance, the Jane Tyler School of Dance, and rock band Masquerade.
Gregg added: “We still need event and programme sponsors, raffle prizes, winner’s prizes – please contact [email protected] if you can help.
"Every penny of profit we make from ticket sales, raffle sales and donations on the night will go straight to Youth Works in Kettering. Please book your tickets now.”
The winning act will perform at the Kettering Christmas Lights Switch-on and win vouchers, the opportunity to donate £500 to a local good cause of their choice and the title of ‘The Seb Factor’ champion 2024.
Go to www.thesebfactor.com for full details of the contestants.
For tickets go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-seb-factor/.
