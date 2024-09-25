Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you know a local hero who you think deserves to switch on Kettering’s Christmas lights, organisers of the event would love to hear from you.

Kettering Town Council, who recently took over the event, is looking for a local hero to help turn on the town’s festival illuminations.

The council wants to hear from local people who have done something amazing for Kettering in the past year.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, said: “This is a chance for someone who has been working hard to help improve Kettering get the recognition they deserve.

Kettering Christmas lights switch on 2023/National World

“We know there are so many unsung heroes out there doing great work and this is our way of saying thank you to them for all they do.

“If you know someone who deserves to be congratulated on what they do for their community then please get in touch.”

The person nominated could be someone who has helped children and young people, someone who has volunteered their time to give back to the community or someone who works tirelessly for others.

Nominations are now being accepted on the council’s website – and people have until Sunday, October 20 to submit their suggestions online.

Gregg Nunney, Sebastian Nunney, Kelly Mercer and Cllr Emily Fedorowycz at Kettering Christmas lights switch on 2023/National World

The mayor will then select the worthiest community champion to join him on stage at this year’s event, which will be held on Thursday, November 28.

Last year the hero award for 2023 went to six-year-old Sebastian Nunney. He had been battling neuroblastoma for more than three years, and sadly passed away earlier this year.

His family are now fundraising in his memory and organising The Seb Factor talent competition, with the winner getting a chance to perform at the Christmas lights switch-on.

The other person selected was Kelly Mercer who runs the Highfield Barnes Community Centre, runs a foodbank, set up a low-cost costume hire service for children and raises money for lots of different good causes including arranging affordable holidays for children.

The nomination form is now live on the council’s website via www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas

For tickets to The Seb Factor charity show to be Kettering Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, October, 6 at 4pm about go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-seb-factor/