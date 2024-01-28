News you can trust since 1897
'Heartbroken' parents of Sebastian Nunney announce tragic death of Kettering schoolboy who inspired community

He succumbed to neuroblastoma this morning (Sunday)
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Jan 2024, 20:23 GMT
Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering schoolboy who had been fighting cancer neuroblastoma, has died at the age of six.

His parents Gregg and Lindsay announced the death of their ‘beautiful boy’ to Team Sebastian supporters on their Instagram page.

He passed away with his parents by his side – Sebastian had battled the rare childhood cancer since being diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago.

Sebastian Nunney with dad Gregg and mum Lindsay/Nunney familySebastian Nunney with dad Gregg and mum Lindsay/Nunney family
Sebastian Nunney with dad Gregg and mum Lindsay/Nunney family

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney said: “We are heartbroken to tell you that after three-and-a-half years of fighting neuroblastoma, our brave and beautiful boy passed away this morning.

"He was very brave, and it was peaceful and pain free at the end.”

Sebastian had inspired members of the community to hold fundraising events in the hope that he could access medical treatment not available on the NHS.

