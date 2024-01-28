'Heartbroken' parents of Sebastian Nunney announce tragic death of Kettering schoolboy who inspired community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering schoolboy who had been fighting cancer neuroblastoma, has died at the age of six.

His parents Gregg and Lindsay announced the death of their ‘beautiful boy’ to Team Sebastian supporters on their Instagram page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He passed away with his parents by his side – Sebastian had battled the rare childhood cancer since being diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago.

Sebastian Nunney with dad Gregg and mum Lindsay/Nunney family

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney said: “We are heartbroken to tell you that after three-and-a-half years of fighting neuroblastoma, our brave and beautiful boy passed away this morning.

"He was very brave, and it was peaceful and pain free at the end.”