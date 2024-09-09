Kettering superstar comedian James Acaster will return to his home town to join the judging panel of The Seb Factor – a talent show in memory of a Kettering schoolboy who died earlier this year.

Mr Acaster and three fellow judges are due to cast their expert eyes over 15 acts in the X-Factor-style show at the Lighthouse Theatre to be held in honour of six-year-old Sebastian Nunney.

Joining the funny man will be Take That support act Alfie Castley from Mawsley, three-time Miss Northamptonshire, Ms Great Britain fundraiser of the year and all-round talent-show expert Steph Honey, and Strictly for Sebastian contestant – Seb’s Year One teacher – Terri Brooks.

Seb’s dad, Gregg Nunney, said: “We have fifteen amazing contestants ready to battle it out - and some special guest performances too. Sebastian loved to perform and was delighted with his star turn at the Christmas lights switch-on last year.

James Acaster (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images), Alfie Castley, Terri Brooks, Steph Honey /Seb Factor

"He would be thrilled to watch such an amazing selection of local talent at The Seb Factor. We are extremely grateful to all four of our judges for giving up their time - and hopefully James Acaster will prove a big draw.”

As well as boosting Youth Works – a Kettering charity project for which Mr Acaster is a patron – the winner will perform at the annual Christmas lights switch-on event in front more than a thousand people.

The Seb Factor competition for under-18s will see 15 local solo performers and group acts take to Kettering’s largest stage in a live final in KLV on Sunday, October 6, starting at 4pm.

Sebastian Nunney/ Nunney family

Jane Rowley at Youth Works said: “We always look to work with our local community and and will use the funds raised to develop services to support our under 11s - an area we are seeing a growing need for mental health services.”

Gregg added: “Youth Works’ dedication to helping young people who have had to overcome adversity, and working with their families, fits beautifully with our own values and means that we can continue Sebastian's legacy.”

Organisers still need event and programme sponsors, raffle prizes, winner’s prizes. To support Seb Factor’s partner charity Youth Works, contact [email protected].

James Acaster at the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For more information go to www.thesebfactor.com. For tickets contact the box office of the Lighthouse Theatre https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-seb-factor/

This is the community third event held in Sebastian’s memory following £60,000 raised by Strictly for Sebastian handed over to Northampton General Hospital’s Disney Ward. A Go Orange Day raised thousands of pounds for Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital.