Kettering six-year-old Sebastian was 'full of life' until the very end

Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney lived his last days in the way he enjoyed all his days – ‘full of life’.

Six-year-old Seb lost his fight with neuroblastoma on Sunday (January 28) after a three-and-a-half-year battle.

His parents Gregg and Lindsay have said they are ‘devastated’ at the loss of their son, but relieved he is no longer in pain.

Gregg said: “We want people to know that Sebastian was nice and peaceful at the end, and although we are devastated, we are relieved that after having to suffer pain for so long, he doesn’t have to any more.

“We have been really amazed at how the whole community has got behind Sebastian this past year and are proud that our amazing little man has brought so much joy to everyone.”

Cooking enthusiast and keen shopper, Sebastian made a trip to Tesco’s with his parents on Friday (January 26).

The family helped by Team Sebastian had raised more than £130,000 boosted by community events including a Go Orange for Sebastian in honour of his favourite colour.

Supporters have shared their sorrow at Sebastian’s death, sending the family their love saying he was ‘inspirational’, a ‘beautiful boy’ and ‘brave’.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, who helped Sebastian switch on the town’s Christmas lights last year, paid tribute.

She said: “This is utterly heart-breaking. I know that all the people who have been supporting Sebastian in every way will be as devastated as I am.

"At this time we can only send our love to Sebastian’s family.”