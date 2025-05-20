Rushden Royal British Legion chairman attends 'moving' VE Day celebrations in London

Jake Baker, chairman of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), attended the recent VE Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey, calling it an ‘awesome and moving experience.’

The service was led by the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, and Jake was honoured to be one of the ones who was given an invite to the event on May 8 alongside his wife, Lynne.

He said: "We had an awesome and moving experience at Westminster Abbey's VE80 Service of Thanksgiving.

“I am one of the country's many RBL branch chairs who has been fortunate enough to be invited to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on 8th May 2025.

"My wife Lynne, who is our branch secretary, was also invited to accompany me and we feel honoured and privileged to be representing our town of Rushden and its military community, especially RBL Rushden branch and Northants Breakfast Club.”

Jake proudly wore his grandfather’s First World War British War Medal and Victory Medal, as well as his own medals awarded during his near-42-year service.

A British army veteran himself, Jake’s presence at the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey was ‘personally poignant’ as his grandfather was one of 15 people killed when three German aircraft bombed and strafed the GWS railway station and depot at Newton Abbot, Devon on August 20, 1940.

Jake added: “I am eternally thankful for the actions of our servicemen and women from across the whole of the Commonwealth who, during the Second World War, either died by making the ultimate sacrifice or survived, to live and enjoy life in a free society that we enjoy today.

"There are not many of them left now as the median age of a Second World War veteran is 98-years-old, but all those who took part in the war must never be forgotten.”