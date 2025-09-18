RS Corby cyclists take on 100km charity challenge
The team of three RS employees took part in the cycle ride – on gravel – to raise awareness for WaterAid in Anglian Water’s annual fundraising event, the Gravel 100.
RS was a main sponsor of the Anglian Water-organised event now in its 13th year to raise money for Water Aid.
Paul Tetley, Chris Cruise and Craig Stasik from the Corby site took to their saddles near a water treatment works in Grantham hoping to help raise the target of £20,000.
Chris, utilities industry sector manager at RS, said: “Anglian Water is a large customer of RS, using our products and services to keep the water flowing to our taps and to remove our wastewater on a daily basis.
"Water Aid is a charity close to its heart, and we are keen to support raising awareness and money for this worthy cause.”
Anglian Water operates many other events throughout the year to support Water Aid.
To find out more about these, visit https://www.anglianwater.co.uk/your-local-area/partnerships/about-wateraid/