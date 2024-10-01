Roads flooded in North Northants area as council works with Anglian Water to clear drains

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As rain batters the county once again, members of the public have been warned to avoid several routes in the North Northants Council (NNC) area.

With a number of routes impassable due to standing water, staff at NNC highways department and colleagues at Anglian Water have been working to ensure all drains are working ‘effectively’.

Bin collections have been disrupted in villages across the Oundle area and diversions are in place for motorists.

An update issued this afternoon by NNC said: “The amount of rainfall we have experienced across North Northamptonshire and across the country is significantly higher than typically anticipated.

"We would like to reassure residents that agencies across Northamptonshire are working together to ensure a joint response is in place to protect them.

“During flooding, local partners work together to provide emergency support and help where needed. Agencies including Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police, the Environment Agency and West and North Northamptonshire councils have been co-ordinating throughout the week to ensure that appropriate response plans are in place to deal with flood risks.

“North Northamptonshire Council is also working closely with Anglian Water to ensure all drains are working effectively and being fixed where required and with our partner Kier to ensure our highways are clear and safe.”

Roads that have been closed due to flooding are:

– Tansor, Main Street turn to Fotheringhay /Fotheringhay to Yarwell turn

– Ashton Wold, Tansor Road jncluding A605 to Tansor T-junction

– Earls Barton, Station Road, White Mills Marina

– Great Doddington, Hardwater Road

– Aldwincle, Thorpe Road

Waste collections in Yarwell, Fotheringhay and Cotterstock have been disrupted.

Residents have been urged to check local weather forecasts and report any floods via NNC’s flooding map.

Top tips for flooding are:

- do not ignore road closure signs

- never attempt to cross or drive through floodwater if you don’t know how deep the water is - just two feet of water will float a car

- never try to swim through fast flowing water or floodwater – you may get swept away or be injured by an object in the water

- don’t assume fords are safe to cross just because the road is not closed. Always look at the river level gauge and use your common sense