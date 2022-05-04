Prince William School sports hall scheme plan 'exciting' for Oundle

Plans have been submitted for the demolition and relocation of a sports hall at an Oundle school as well as the remodelling of a car park and drop-off zone for pupils, staff and visitors.

If approved, the current sports hall at Prince William School will be replaced and a new landscaped plaza created opposite the main entrance.

The new hall has been designed for use by the school for sport, exams, community use with dance and fitness studios and a cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed sports hall and plaza for Prince William School in Oundle

Alterations to the existing car park off Herne Road will be made for school buses and cars, including a new traffic island, pupil drop-off and collection area and safe crossing points.

A spokesman for Prince William School said: “This is an exciting scheme for Prince William School. The existing sports hall be replaced with a brand new building which, as well as housing a new Sports England compliant sports hall, will also include a full-height dance studio, a fitness studio, male and female changing rooms, an ICT classroom plus a cafe/terrace on the first floor to encourage pavilion-style spectator support for sporting events.

“As well as improving the sports facilities, we are also planning a new entrance building and visitor reception, plus a reconfiguration of the car park and bus area. This will improve pupil, staff and visitor safety and will include adding a new traffic island, a pupil drop-off and collection area and safe crossing points.

“We are pleased that the scheme is now progressing through the planning process and look forward to being able to start work on what will be significant improvements for the school, transforming and enhancing the facilities and school environment for the entire school community now and in the future.”

A plan of the proposed hall, plaza and car parking

Prince William School has 1,250 pupils from Year 7 to sixth form with 100 full-time and part-time staff. The site is served by 17 regular buses.

Plans would see the existing number of car parking spaces reduced by three to 158 with two fewer light goods vehicles spaces than at present - a total of 17.