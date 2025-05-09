Outgoing town mayor honoured to serve Kettering as fundraising hits £3,500 for Mind
Cllr Craig Skinner – a Conservative – will hand over to a new incumbent after voters in Kettering Town Council elections turned 19 of the 20 seats Green.
His busy year of more than 100 engagements included church services, business and shop openings, talks to young people about the mayoralty, attending concerts and theatre performances as well as taking part in Remembrance Day services, turning on the Christmas lights and he even managed to run a half marathon.
During his year in the role, Cllr Skinner has also worked to raise both awareness of and funds for the mental health charity, Kettering Mind – the total raised now stands at just over £3,500 thanks to a creative fundraising ideas including a special mayoral beer by Kettering's Potbelly Brewery.
Cllr Skinner said: "It has been an honour to serve as mayor of Kettering over the past year.
"Time and again I have been humbled by the many people, groups and organisations who are willingly giving up their time and working hard to make our town the best it can be.
"I have enjoyed meeting lots of people and local businesses including lots of new ventures.
"Throughout the year I have been working with Kettering Mind to raise funds, as well as their profile.
"Kettering Mind is based in Russell Street and offer a wide range of support to help people maintain positive mental health, they are also able to offer support in the workplace and I would urge anyone struggling to contact them on 01536 523216.
"A big thank you to everyone who supported my fundraising efforts for this vital local service.
"As we come to the end of the first term for Kettering Town Council, I feel proud of what we have achieved and hope the council continues to be ambitious, grow and develop moving forward.
"It is easy to get swept up in negativity about Kettering and social media in particular being the chief instigator of despair, however my own experiences throughout this year have been hugely positive and I am looking forward to seeing our town develop over the next few years.
"It has been a busy year mixing mayoral duties with work and family life and I would like to say thank you to my beloved wife and children for their support and understanding throughout this year.
"Finally, thank you to the seputy mayor of Kettering Cllr Alex Evelyn who has deputised on numerous occasions."
As part of Comic Relief, Cllr Skinner welcomed Radio 1 DJ turned ultra marathon runner Jamie Laing to Kettering, awarding him a medal live on air.
Cllr Skinner's year in office will end this month, and a new mayor will be elected for the coming year at Kettering Town Council's annual council meeting in May.
Councillors will also elect a deputy mayor at this time, who can attend events in the absence of the mayor.
The mayor chairs meetings of full council and is also the First Citizen of the town of Kettering.
