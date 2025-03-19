Radio 1's Jamie Laing wants to 'bring Comic Relief to Kettering' after 'tough' day two of ultra marathons for Red Nose Day

After finishing outside Balance Gym at Kettering Leisure Village, Jamie, greeted by his mum and well-wishers, went straight into a temporary studio to speak to co-presenters Vick Hope and Jerry Asiamah.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner presented Jamie with a special Kettering Half Marathon medal to mark his run through the town and as a ‘symbolic gift’ of his struggle.

Funds raised during this challenge for Comic Relief will go towards helping people struggling with their mental health, which is a cause close to both Craig and Jamie's hearts.

Cllr Skinner told Jamie: "It's really brilliant and it's great to see it in places like Kettering. Mental health is such an important area at the moment, and people are struggling with finances and there's lots of sad things going on, so it's really great for you to come and provide something positive and really shine a light on that.”

At the end of the Kettering leg, his latest total amount raised was announced as £101,216.

Jamie said: "I'm feeling really broken. Today has been really, really tough.

“Today was brutal honestly. I think we should just leave it here. We've done enough. Do you know what - why don't we just bring Comic Relief to Kettering and we can just all do it here. It'll be fine.”

1 . Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering : Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering . Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering : Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering Meeting the Mayor of Kettering - Radio 1 presenter Jamie Laing ends day two of his Red Nose Day five days of ultra marathons in Kettering/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering : Red Nose Day fundraiser Jamie Laing in Kettering Radio 1 presenter Jamie Laing ends day two of his Red Nose Day five days of ultra marathons in Kettering/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales