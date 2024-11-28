Picture special of Kettering Christmas lights switch on as local hero Denise Mackay honoured

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 21:16 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 21:35 BST
Thousands of people have packed into Kettering town centre for the official start to the festive season as local community hero Denise Mackay switched on the Christmas lights.

The evening of entertainment included Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School, Seb Factor winner Sabina Lawton, Pure Genius party band, as well as big tunes from DJ and compere Bill Burton.

Denise was joined on stage by the Lighthouse Theatre’s panto Beauty and the Beast cast, Father Christmas, Wicky Bear and friends and the Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner.

She was chosen by a public poll for her work as the founder of Johnny’s Happy Place that offers free mental health support in Kettering.

.

1. Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on : Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on

. Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024

2. Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on : Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024 Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024

3. Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on : Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024 Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024

4. Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on : Festive fun at Kettering Christmas light switch on

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Christmas lights switch on event 2024 Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringMayor
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice