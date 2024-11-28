Picture special of Kettering Christmas lights switch on as local hero Denise Mackay honoured

The evening of entertainment included Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School, Seb Factor winner Sabina Lawton, Pure Genius party band, as well as big tunes from DJ and compere Bill Burton.
Denise was joined on stage by the Lighthouse Theatre’s panto Beauty and the Beast cast, Father Christmas, Wicky Bear and friends and the Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner.
She was chosen by a public poll for her work as the founder of Johnny’s Happy Place that offers free mental health support in Kettering.
