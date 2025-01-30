Northamptonshire boutique hotel celebrates winning 2025 Traveller Review Award
The awards, run by Booking.com, celebrate businesses who went above and beyond to help travellers create lasting memories.
Elizabeth Bates, the hotel’s managing director, said: “This is a truly incredible achievement, a true testament to the hard work, dedication and drive to provide an exceptional experience for all guests staying from our whole team.
"Our team go above and beyond to create memorable stays.
"Now it is time to celebrate!”
This award comes shortly after the hotel was named a finalist in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2025.
The Stanwick Hotel in West Street, Stanwick, has two acres of landscaped gardens, a restaurant, bars and beautiful spaces for weddings, functions and
events.
It is built around two courtyards and features a range of services to meet customers’ needs.
It has 31 beautifully decorated rooms, with each room designed with modern amenities.
