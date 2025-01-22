Northamptonshire boutique hotel named finalist in national wedding awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A county wedding venue has been named a finalist in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2025.

Staff at The Stanwick Hotel say they are ‘proud’ of the nomination and looking forward to finding out if they have won at the forthcoming finals.

Guides for Brides is a wedding planning platform that offers couples online advice and recommendations for the best wedding suppliers and venues across the UK.

The customer service awards are a national recognition based on the quality and quantity of the reviews left on guidesforbrides.co.uk and are open to every business represented on the platform over the past year.

Marie Phillips, operations manager for the hotel in West Street, Stanwick, said: “This is a true testament to the whole team at The Stanwick Hotel who ensure that customer service is at a truly exceptional standard, we are so proud that we are a finalist in the national wedding awards.

"Our boutique hotel is the most beautiful wedding venue, we are so lucky to work every day in such a wonderful location.”

Nikita Thorne, head of strategy at Guides for Brides, said: “For 30 years, Guides for Brides has championed excellence in the wedding industry, educating businesses on the evolving needs of modern couples and the paramount importance of exceptional customer service.

"These awards are a testament to the dedication and talent within our industry.

"Every business that has been recognised, whether a shortlisted business or finalist, should be extremely proud.”

A panel of judges from the industry will review the finalists and select the winners, who will be announced at the black tie event on March 27 at Oxford Town Hall.