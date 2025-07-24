North Northants Council highways contractor promises 'high standard' repairs as £7.7m highways schemes confirmed

North Northants Council’s contractor Kier has promised the £7.7m allocated for repairs will be of a ‘high standard’ and delivered ‘efficiently’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £7.7m Local Transport Grant for 2025/26 will be used to carry out highways schemes across North Northants with £5.095m to be spent on carriageway resurfacing works to patch up potholes as well as bridge deck repairs near Irthlingborough and Earls Barton, the installation of CCTV enforcement cameras in Kettering and Corby, closure of a fly-tipping hotspot and traffic calming outside Corby tip.

Funding will also be used for the Weekley section of the Ise Valley Greenway near Kettering, a new pedestrian crossing across the A509 at Wilby and replacement of vehicle activated safety signs across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Rigby, general manager at Kier Transportation – North Northamptonshire Council’s highways maintenance service provider, said:

£7.7m of highways schemes confirmed for across North Northants including enforcement cameras, road resurfacing and bridge repairs/National World

“We’re really pleased to be working with North Northamptonshire Council to deliver these important upgrades. This funding means we can tackle a wide range of improvements—from resurfacing roads to maintaining bridges and boosting safety measures.

"It’s a great opportunity to make a lasting difference for local communities, and we’re looking forward to delivering these schemes efficiently and to a high standard.”

Projects to be funded were decided at meeting of North Northamptonshire Council’s executive – they are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform's Cllr Martin Griffiths, now leader of North Northants Council, highlighted issues of fly-tipping in Hillside near Wellingborough when an independent councillor/National World

£5.095m for carriageway resurfacing works to tackle the crumbling roads

£1.2m for replacement of weak bridge deck and resurfacing in Station Road, Earls Barton, championed by now-leader of NNC Martin Griffiths

£500,000 for Irthlingborough viaduct deck 7 waterproofing

A 'bus gate' will be installed near Adrenaline Alley in Corby with enforcement cameras/National World

£350,000 for A509 Wilby Pedestrian Crossing

£270,000 for replacement of vehicle activated signs

£164,000 for bus gate camera enforcement - one in Newland Street, Kettering and the other in Arnsley Road, Corby near Adrenaline Alley

£79,000 for the Weekley section of the Ise Valley Greenway – a sustainable walking and cycling route from Wellingborough to Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£40,000 for closure of the lay-by on the A509 at Hillside, near Wellingborough Golf Course for prevention of fly-tipping

£30,000 for traffic calming/road safety measures outside Corby Household Waste Recycling Centre

Cllr Chris McGiffen, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “This funding is significantly more than the council has received for general transport improvements to date and gives an opportunity to deliver schemes that have previously been unaffordable.

“To get to this point, we have looked at projects that deliver the most impact and can be delivered by summer 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am confident that each of the projects identified will make a considerable impact in communities, whilst helping with our overall aim of improving the highways network across North Northamptonshire."

The £7.728 million Local Transport Grant for 2025/26 - the first year of more than £54 million to be spent by 2029/30 - can be used for a wide range of transport schemes, including road maintenance, safety upgrades and traffic signal improvements. However, it cannot be used for major new road or rail projects.

This grant will replace the previous Integrated Transport Block funding and enables the council to deliver schemes that were previously unaffordable. It also allows for a significant increase in highway maintenance investment.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Over the last couple of months, Cllr McGiffen has really worked hard alongside our officers at NNC to start bringing real change and maximise funding to our roads across North Northamptonshire.

"This funding, alongside the wider plans for highways, should mean residents start to see a difference.”