North Northants Council highways contractor promises 'high standard' repairs as £7.7m highways schemes confirmed
The £7.7m Local Transport Grant for 2025/26 will be used to carry out highways schemes across North Northants with £5.095m to be spent on carriageway resurfacing works to patch up potholes as well as bridge deck repairs near Irthlingborough and Earls Barton, the installation of CCTV enforcement cameras in Kettering and Corby, closure of a fly-tipping hotspot and traffic calming outside Corby tip.
Funding will also be used for the Weekley section of the Ise Valley Greenway near Kettering, a new pedestrian crossing across the A509 at Wilby and replacement of vehicle activated safety signs across the area.
Allan Rigby, general manager at Kier Transportation – North Northamptonshire Council’s highways maintenance service provider, said:
“We’re really pleased to be working with North Northamptonshire Council to deliver these important upgrades. This funding means we can tackle a wide range of improvements—from resurfacing roads to maintaining bridges and boosting safety measures.
"It’s a great opportunity to make a lasting difference for local communities, and we’re looking forward to delivering these schemes efficiently and to a high standard.”
Projects to be funded were decided at meeting of North Northamptonshire Council’s executive – they are:
£5.095m for carriageway resurfacing works to tackle the crumbling roads
£1.2m for replacement of weak bridge deck and resurfacing in Station Road, Earls Barton, championed by now-leader of NNC Martin Griffiths
£500,000 for Irthlingborough viaduct deck 7 waterproofing
£350,000 for A509 Wilby Pedestrian Crossing
£270,000 for replacement of vehicle activated signs
£164,000 for bus gate camera enforcement - one in Newland Street, Kettering and the other in Arnsley Road, Corby near Adrenaline Alley
£79,000 for the Weekley section of the Ise Valley Greenway – a sustainable walking and cycling route from Wellingborough to Corby.
£40,000 for closure of the lay-by on the A509 at Hillside, near Wellingborough Golf Course for prevention of fly-tipping
£30,000 for traffic calming/road safety measures outside Corby Household Waste Recycling Centre
Cllr Chris McGiffen, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “This funding is significantly more than the council has received for general transport improvements to date and gives an opportunity to deliver schemes that have previously been unaffordable.
“To get to this point, we have looked at projects that deliver the most impact and can be delivered by summer 2026.
“I am confident that each of the projects identified will make a considerable impact in communities, whilst helping with our overall aim of improving the highways network across North Northamptonshire."
The £7.728 million Local Transport Grant for 2025/26 - the first year of more than £54 million to be spent by 2029/30 - can be used for a wide range of transport schemes, including road maintenance, safety upgrades and traffic signal improvements. However, it cannot be used for major new road or rail projects.
This grant will replace the previous Integrated Transport Block funding and enables the council to deliver schemes that were previously unaffordable. It also allows for a significant increase in highway maintenance investment.
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Over the last couple of months, Cllr McGiffen has really worked hard alongside our officers at NNC to start bringing real change and maximise funding to our roads across North Northamptonshire.
"This funding, alongside the wider plans for highways, should mean residents start to see a difference.”
