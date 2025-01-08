I went to see the A6's 'worst' pothole and watched repair disintegrate before my eyes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not often I’m really surprised – I’ve seen some sights in my time.

But today I saw first hand the surface of one of north Northants’ busiest A-roads falling apart before my eyes.

I had been spurred on to see for myself the state of the A6 Irthlingborough Viaduct, that takes hundreds of vehicles an hour over the River Nene.

On Saturday, I had been alerted to a huge pothole on the bridge believed to be responsible for bursting the tyres of ‘nine or ten cars’.

A6 pothole repair - photos taken just over an hour apart shows the deteriorating state of the pothole repair undertaken at 10am on Wednesday on the southbound Irthlingborough viaduct/National World

Northants Police confirmed the road had been closed by their officers as an emergency repair was carried out.

A quick search of NNC’s FixMyStreet site had shown the endless reports of potholes along the bridge.

So I was surprised to receive an email on Wednesday morning saying the pothole had returned and was as bad as ever.

The stretch of repairs on the A6 Station Road, Irthlingborough/National World

Driving southbound towards Chowns Mill roundabout along Station Road from Irthlingborough, I could see numerous old repairs.

Chatting over a cup of tea with food truck owner Craig at Burger Boulevard and two of his loyal customers, they said that the huge pothole had been there but a repair team had been out about an hour before I had arrived.

The Rushden residents and business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said they were well aware of the pothole and knew to avoid it.

But on Saturday the size and depth of the cavity even surprised them – “It was ****ing massive.”

Stuck in traffic for 15 minutes while the repair team filled the damaged road surface, the residents predicted it wouldn’t take long for it to collapse.

Disappointed to have missed the workers, I went to inspect the road mend.

Once across the road, I found the pavement strewn with debris from the road surface – chunks of asphalt, bits of gravel, an old warning triangle.

Particles of bitumen and tar-covered stones filled the gutter. A stone pinged up from a tyre hit me on the forehead.

In the patchwork of repairs, the newest one, fresh just over one hour before, could be seen cracking and falling apart before my eyes.

Each time a car, van, double-decker bus, HGV and lorries of every description went over the repair, bits flew off.

I recorded the event on Facebook Live – you can watch it here.

Potholes in our roads are a constant concern for motorists with the risk of burst tyres and vehicle damage.

Only last month North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) found out it had been allocated £12,377,000 for the authority’s crumbling roads with £3.283m of that being ‘new’ central government funding.

Figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average, with more severe repairs costing considerably more.

According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of drivers.

A6 regular Oliver Beale said: “It was worse when I drove past around 8am, but glad to see they'd repaired it by 10am. But the visible deterioration in the few hours was alarming.

“NCC have repeatedly patched this stretch of road over the past six months with temporary repairs, some obviously only lasting days. If they'd effected a long-term repair during the late summer, when the weather was favourable, then these short term patches might not be necessary.

"The council and their repair partners, Kier, need to stop throwing good money after bad and fix the issue once and for all. It's our tax they're wasting.”

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, who represents the area said: “In August I wrote to the leader of North Northamptonshire Council about the state of the roads and the local authority’s contract with Kier.

"In response I was told ‘it is important to note that if a repair fails, the onus is on the contractor to return and carry out further work at no additional cost to the council. This ensures accountability and high standards in the work being delivered.’

“It is hard to see any evidence of these high standards when looking at the recent failed repairs to the pothole on the A6 between Irthlingborough and Chowns Mill.

“This is a vital road in the local area and the current situation of repeated inadequate repairs and disruption is not acceptable. It’s time for the local authority to take ownership of this and hold the contractors to account.”

At 3.30pm today, a road team had returned to the site to repair the repair. People on an X47 bus reported being stuck in traffic for half an hour near Chowns Mill, with delays on approaches to the bridge.