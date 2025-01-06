Police 999 call closes Northamptonshire road after A6 pothole damages tyres of at least six cars

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police were called in to close a major A-road after a pothole burst the tyres of at least six vehicles.

One motorist, Jane Fairbrass, was left ‘fuming’ after her car tyre popped after hitting a water-filled pothole on the A6 in Irthlingborough.

She had been driving her Peugeot from Finedon to Rushden on Station Road yesterday (Sunday, January 5) at around 4.30pm when her car hit the pothole on the bridge over the River Nene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unable to continue her journey, she stopped in a slip road where she discovered several other drivers who are believed to have hit the same pothole were seeking refuge.

One of the potholes on the A6/Facebook, the A6 Station Road, Irthlingborough/Google, Jane Fairbrass' damaged tyre/Jane FairbrassOne of the potholes on the A6/Facebook, the A6 Station Road, Irthlingborough/Google, Jane Fairbrass' damaged tyre/Jane Fairbrass
One of the potholes on the A6/Facebook, the A6 Station Road, Irthlingborough/Google, Jane Fairbrass' damaged tyre/Jane Fairbrass

She said: “I’m fuming. I had just passed the roundabout near Aldi and I hit the pothole. I couldn’t carry on. I pulled into the furniture warehouse road. There was a queue of cars who had all done the same as me. There were about nine to 10 cars.

"The police were called and slowed the traffic down.”

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 4.40pm on the A6 northbound when we were made aware that six vehicles had driven into a pothole and suffered flat tyres as a result. We deployed and closed the road whilst the issue was sorted.”

It is believed an emergency road crew were called to make a repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NNC Street Doctor shows several reports of potholes along the A6 bridge/NNCNNC Street Doctor shows several reports of potholes along the A6 bridge/NNC
NNC Street Doctor shows several reports of potholes along the A6 bridge/NNC

Potholes on the stretch of road had been reported to North Northants Council’s online service on December 31, 2024. Two more potholes have been recorded today (January 6).

Jane is still waiting for her car to be towed to where she works – Orbit Tyres in Rushden – for inspection and repair.

She said: “Luckily I work where I work. It’s going to cost at least £300, more if the suspension is damaged. At the end of the day that’s just damage but someone on a bike could have been killed.

"Our cars have to be roadworthy but the roads aren’t roadworthy for our cars.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To report potholes go to North Northants Council’s website https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-transport/report-potholes-or-highway-problem

North Northants Council have been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonshireRushdenStation RoadFinedonPeugeot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice