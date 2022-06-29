Nominate your local sporting stars for new Active Communities Awards

Nominations have been opened for a new sports awards to celebrate the north Northamptonshire community – individuals, groups, clubs, organisations and projects that have improved the lives of residents.

The North Northamptonshire Active Communities Awards organised by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will recognise the achievements across 15 categories covering schools, workplaces and performers.

Introduced this year, the awards will celebrate health and wellbeing, physical activity and sport in the area that have encouraged North Northants’ residents to get active.

North Northants Active Communities Awards

NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, Councillor Helen Howell said: ​“I am pleased that we are launching the Active Communities Awards which will allow us to recognise the legacy of the past year’s sporting success at a local, national and international level and celebrate all that our local sporting heroes have achieved.

"We are extremely proud of North Northamptonshire’s strong and diverse community and recognise that there are many individuals, clubs, groups and organisations who support and enable North Northamptonshire residents to be active and adopt healthy lifestyles.”

Members of the public have been invited to nominate local sporting heroes in the following categories:

• Community Club• Community Organisation/Group• Sports Activator• Community Champion• Young Volunteer• Health and Wellbeing Initiative• Workplace Wellbeing• Get Active• Get Active – Young person• Disability Sports Performer• Young Sports Performer• Local Sports Performer• Outstanding Recognition Award• Sport School of the Year – Primary• Sport School of the Year – Secondary

Nominations will remain open until Friday, September 23 after which a panel will shortlist finalists.

Winners will be announced at an invitation-only ceremony on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Kettering Conference Centre.

Leader of NNC, Councillor Jason Smithers, added: “This is a very exciting event that we are bringing to North Northamptonshire, and I look forward to hearing about all the great sporting achievements from our local sporting stars. A huge thank you to our sponsors for enabling us to hold this event.”

The North Northamptonshire Active Communities Awards 2022 are sponsored by Public Health Northamptonshire, Northamptonshire Sport, Alliance Leisure TA6, Legacy Lesiure, Places Leisure, Freedom Leisure, MR Industrial Services, MPB Structures, Priors Hall Park and Arena Sports.