Valerie Anslow (Lab) of the Swanspool and Croyland wards has been elected as the 2023-24 mayor of Wellingborough.

Selected in place of the departing Cllr Jon Ekins, Valerie officially took on the role at a council meeting held on May 17.

She said: "I am delighted and honoured to be elected as the mayor of Wellingborough 2023-24 and look forward to meeting the many varied charities, workplaces, schools and events to which I am invited.

Valerie Anslow was chosen as the new mayor at a meeting on May 17

"My first as mayor was to see "The Hired Man" by Melvin Bragg at the URC in High Street, Wellingborough.

"I have always enjoyed watching the local Operatic Society, now known as Wellingborough Musical Theatre Society, and this production was entertaining and thought-provoking.

"The cast and crew are a wonderful example of the talent we have in the town.

“As mayor, I will be holding fundraising events for the two charities that I have chosen for the year.

"Firstly, Twinkling Stars Bereavement Room at KGH is a place where parents of a stillborn or neonatal baby can begin to grieve their loss.

"The second is All Hallows Bell Tower, and in particular the town clock and carillon which needs extensive work so that the sound of bells can be heard again in the town."

The Twinkling Stars Appeal is currently at a fundraising total of almost £250,000, it also received monetary support from former Rushden mayor Adrian Winkle as he departed the role, with Cllr Tracey Smith taking office one day before Valerie Anslow was elected in Wellingborough.

While acting as a councillor, Valerie Anslow was a prominent voice against the felling of the trees on the Wellingborough Walks, which recently received a temporary 'commitment' from Stanton Cross LLP that no more trees will be felled.

In the Wellingborough Town Council spring newsletter, departing Jon Ekins said: “It is so gratifying to experience the community spirit in Wellingborough, whether this is through dedication of community groups to provide events, or businesses such as Glenvale Park with their tree planting.