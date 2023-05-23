A cheque was presented to several charitable organisations on Tuesday, May 16 after Rushden’s (now former) mayor Cllr Adrian Winkle raised a total of £2,500 for his chosen charities during his year in the role.

Beneficiaries included the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and Children With Cancer, which were each represented at a short presentation at Rushden Hall in Hall Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monetary support was also given to local charities Encompass, Rushden’s Mind and Twinkling Stars.

Representatives of the mayor's chosen charities attended a presentation at Rushden Hall on May 16

Those funds were divided accordingly, with Encompass receiving £250, Rushden Mind being granted £450, and Twinkling Stars, a Kettering General Hospital (KGH)-based initiative, benefitting to the tune of £300. This will allow them to continue their work supporting the local community.