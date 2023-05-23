Rushden mayor presents cheque to chosen charities as parting gift after thousands raised during 2022-23 mayoral year
A cheque was presented to several charitable organisations on Tuesday, May 16 after Rushden’s (now former) mayor Cllr Adrian Winkle raised a total of £2,500 for his chosen charities during his year in the role.
Beneficiaries included the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and Children With Cancer, which were each represented at a short presentation at Rushden Hall in Hall Park.
Monetary support was also given to local charities Encompass, Rushden’s Mind and Twinkling Stars.
Those funds were divided accordingly, with Encompass receiving £250, Rushden Mind being granted £450, and Twinkling Stars, a Kettering General Hospital (KGH)-based initiative, benefitting to the tune of £300. This will allow them to continue their work supporting the local community.
Rushden Town Council elected a new mayor the same day, as Cllr Tracey Smith took the role at the annual general meeting.