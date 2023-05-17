News you can trust since 1897
New Rushden mayor dedicates fundraising to late colleague's chosen charity

She returns to the role she held in 2016

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th May 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:11 BST

The new mayor of Rushden has honoured a former colleague who was due to take on the role as first citizen but passed away.

Cllr Tracey Smith (Cons, Pemberton) will raise money for Guide Dogs, a charity chosen by long-serving Rushden Town councillor Sarah Peacock when in office.

In a ceremony at the annual meeting of Rushden Town Council on Tuesday night, Cllr Smith was elected as town mayor for the second time – she last served in 2016/17.

Cllr Tracey Smith Mayor of RushdenCllr Tracey Smith Mayor of Rushden
She said: “I have two charities, Wellingborough and Rushden Guide Dogs, in memory of Cllr Peacock – it would have been her year this year, and my charity Rushden Town Band. They will be representing Rushden in Ypres at the Menin Gate ceremony this month.”

She has served on the town council since May 2011 and is one of the councillors representing the Pemberton ward.

Cllr Smith, who takes over the role of mayor from Cllr Adrian Winkle, will have Cllr Paul Harley (Cons, Spencer North) as her consort.

Cllr Paul Harley Mayor's consort and Cllr Tracey Smith Mayor of RushdenCllr Paul Harley Mayor's consort and Cllr Tracey Smith Mayor of Rushden
A number of civic events have already been planned for the coming year and she is hoping the weather for the Last Night of the Proms concert in Hall Park stays fine.

She said: “I’m looking forward to seeing people and places that I didn’t get to see the first time around – since Covid things have been so different.

"I also want no rain for Proms in the Park – last time it rained and we had to go indoors.”

