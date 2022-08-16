Huge loss for Rushden following death of 'truly community spirited' councillor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden councillor Sarah Peacock has been described as inspirational, passionate and highly respected following her death.

Rushden Town Council said its councillors and staff are ‘deeply saddened’ by the loss of Cllr Peacock, who died yesterday (Monday) following a period of illness.

A spokesman for the town council said: "Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with her husband, family and friends at this very sad time.

Rushden councillor Sarah Peacock died yesterday (Monday)

"The union flag flies at half-mast at the Memorial Gardens, Rushden, as a mark of respect for this long-serving councillor.

"Cllr Peacock as leader of Rushden Town Council from 2011 to 2022 was highly respected within the town council and local community of Rushden where she was ward member for the Spencer ward.

"Cllr Peacock had also served as a valued member of East Northamptonshire Council for over twenty years, where she was involved with numerous projects and committees for a number of years, was the chairman of East Northamptonshire Council for 2009/2010 and was the inspirational chairman of the Greenway Board.

"Sarah was passionate about Rushden and was truly community spirited in everything she did.

Cllr Sarah Peacock supported the plans for Rushden Lakes from the outset

"We ask for respect of privacy for the family at this sad and difficult time.”

Cllr Peacock was involved in the Yes 2 Rushden Lakes campaign which fought to get the multi-million pound retail and leisure development built on the former Skew Bridge site.

She spoke in favour of the development at the planning inquiry, which eventually led to permission being granted by the then Secretary of State Eric Pickles.

Rushden Lakes has just celebrated its fifth anniversary and recently reported that the complex has had 26 million visitors since it opened.

Sarah Peacock (committee member) in the recreation of a World War One trench at Rushden Museum in May 2014

Cllr Peacock was also involved with the Susan Hollowell Memorial Award to recognise and highlight the invaluable work of volunteers who make a difference in their community.

The annual award is organised by Rushden-based charity Serve in memory of Cllr Peacock’s mum Susan Hollowell who died in 2002 aged 63.

Susan was a committed volunteer in the town, chairman of Northamptonshire and Rushden Age Concern and also helped to set up Serve.