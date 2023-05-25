Wellingborough Walks campaigners given 'commitment' no trees to be felled until talks finished

Campaigners determined to save Wellingborough’s historic Walks have welcomed a 'commitment' that no more trees will be felled – temporarily.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd (WWAG) met with representatives of developers Vistry part of Stanton Cross LLP, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and Wellingborough Town Council last week.

During the discussions, from which WWAG’s solicitor was barred from attending, a verbal assurance was given that planned felling of the remaining trees in London Road’s Wellingborough Walks would not take place, while discussions were ongoing – even after the July deadline.

Marion Turner-Hawes with the saved trees in London Road/The Embankment, Wellingborough

Marion Turner-Hawes, chairman of WWAG Ltd, said: “It was a positive meeting but we hope it’s going to go further to make sure that the trees are saved. There’s more discussions to be had. The ball is in the court of the council (NNC) and Vistry to come up with a new plan for this roundabout – to do some amendments to their original plan, to make sure the trees on the edge of the Embankment are saved, but they still get their roundabout.

"We got two key commitments. A meeting for technical discussions and a promise to not cut down the remainder of the trees, even after the July deadline. We were told they were in ‘no rush’ about the discussions and while they were going on they wouldn’t be cutting down the trees.”

Talks took place a week after the group took their first legal step, a pre-action letter, to protect the avenue of historic limes. WWAG has lodged for a judicial review but that process has been paused during talks.

WWAG had paid a road design consultant to explore how the newly remodelled roundabout at the junction of the Embankment, London Road and Turnells Mill Lane could retain the remaining trees. He attended the meeting, but the plans were left undiscussed.

Trees Wellingborough Walks

A spokesman for Stanton Cross LLP said: “We have listened to public feedback and are committed to engaging with the various stakeholders locally on the different options moving forward to try and minimise the extent of the loss of existing trees and vegetation.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We met with the Wellingborough Walks Action Group, Wellingborough Town Council and Stanton Cross Developments LLP to discuss how future tree loss can be minimised at Route 2 of the Stanton Cross development.

“The meeting was positive. We discussed the development of Route 2 with the ambition to reduce any future tree loss.“We look forward to considering any proposed redesign from the developers in our role as the local planning authority that minimises the future loss of trees.”

Ms Turner-Hawes is determined to carry on the fight and will meet again to discuss possible changes to the road layout – work has started on the other end of Route 2 near Stanton Cross.

Marion Turner-Hawes under the lime trees in Wellingborough Walks, London Road /The Embankment.

She said: “Every time I come down here I’m heartened by the memory that we at least temporarily saved these trees but we are absolutely determined to make that permanent.