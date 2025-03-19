New solar panels installed at Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place to help reduce carbon footprint

Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place have taken a major step towards sustainability with the installation of a solar energy system.

This has been delivered by solar developer Electron Green in partnership with Magnetar, financial sponsor and owner of Willow Place, operating partner Northdale Advisors and asset manager Sovereign Centros from CBRE.

It is hoped the initiative will significantly reduce the centre’s carbon footprint.

The new solar installation comprises 216 solar panels (113kWp) spread across 500m2 of the shopping centre’s rooftops.

The new solar panels in place

Completed in just three weeks, the solar array will supply more than 25 per cent of the centre's electricity needs, directly generating clean, renewable energy and substantially reducing reliance on grid electricity.

Aidan McKeown, portfolio manager at Magnetar, said: “Magnetar recognises the growing importance of sustainability in commercial real estate, and this project represents a meaningful step forward.

“It demonstrates how sustainability initiatives can be effectively integrated into town centre retail, delivering value to customers, retailers, and the local community while showing that sustainability and economic benefits can

go hand in hand—setting a strong example for retail destinations across the UK.”

Tim Williams, principal of Northdale Advisors, said: “Solar promotes a cleaner, healthier local environment and improves facilities and sustainability credentials for retailers.

"We look forward to implementing further targeted sustainability projects across the portfolio.”

Daniel Green, CEO and co-founder of Electron Green, said: “With energy demands expected to rise by 50 per cent over the next decade, businesses need confidence in their energy supply and greater control over their costs.

"Retailers benefit directly from cleaner, cheaper electricity, and shoppers can feel good knowing their favourite stores are powered by the sun."

Electron Green sees this project as part of a growing movement to unlock the potential of commercial rooftops for solar power.

In the UK alone, there are more than 250,000 hectares of commercial rooftops capable of generating 250GW of solar energy - far exceeding the UK’s 2030 energy target.

With energy prices fluctuating and sustainability becoming a key factor in business success, Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place are leading the way for retail destinations across the UK.