Mum's mission to find 'guardian angels' who saved son's life in Kettering so she can thank them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum is on a mission to find the Kettering ‘guardian angels’ who saved her son’s life so she can say thank you.

Angela Leese feared her son Kyle was dying and screamed for help as he choked during a fit in a traumatic incident in Rothwell Road, near Kettering General Hospital, at about 4pm on Thursday (May 30).

She was in shock and people came to her aid – a man who pulled Kyle’s tongue from his mouth, a woman who rang an ambulance and a man who ran into the hospital to find help – and now she’s hoping to track them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela, 40, said: “All of their initial actions saved his life. I just want to thank them because I owe them so much.

Angela with her son Kyle

"It’s so good to know that there are still good people out there who will help you. They are guardian angels.”

Kyle, 23, has been referred to an epilepsy clinic because doctors suspect he had an epileptic fit. He had brain damage from birth and was tested for epilepsy when he was 12, but didn’t have it and has never had a seizure.

He had accompanied Angela to the hospital to visit his great-grandmother and the pair were walking into town to get some food when the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela, who lives in Stamford and works at a special educational needs school, said she was in complete shock when Kyle stopped talking and started having a fit.

She said: “I just started screaming ‘help me, help me’. I tried to put him in the recovery position but I was in such shock and my first aid training just went out of the window.

"It all just happened so fast. I was absolutely terrified. I thought he was dying as he was choking.”

Angela now wants to thank those who helped Kyle and has appealed for them to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “They could have just carried on walking but they didn’t.

"I also just want to make sure they’re okay because it must have been terrifying. I would love to thank them personally, I really would.”