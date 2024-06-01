Mum's mission to find 'guardian angels' who saved son's life in Kettering so she can thank them
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angela Leese feared her son Kyle was dying and screamed for help as he choked during a fit in a traumatic incident in Rothwell Road, near Kettering General Hospital, at about 4pm on Thursday (May 30).
She was in shock and people came to her aid – a man who pulled Kyle’s tongue from his mouth, a woman who rang an ambulance and a man who ran into the hospital to find help – and now she’s hoping to track them down.
Angela, 40, said: “All of their initial actions saved his life. I just want to thank them because I owe them so much.
"It’s so good to know that there are still good people out there who will help you. They are guardian angels.”
Kyle, 23, has been referred to an epilepsy clinic because doctors suspect he had an epileptic fit. He had brain damage from birth and was tested for epilepsy when he was 12, but didn’t have it and has never had a seizure.
He had accompanied Angela to the hospital to visit his great-grandmother and the pair were walking into town to get some food when the incident happened.
Angela, who lives in Stamford and works at a special educational needs school, said she was in complete shock when Kyle stopped talking and started having a fit.
She said: “I just started screaming ‘help me, help me’. I tried to put him in the recovery position but I was in such shock and my first aid training just went out of the window.
"It all just happened so fast. I was absolutely terrified. I thought he was dying as he was choking.”
Angela now wants to thank those who helped Kyle and has appealed for them to get in touch.
She said: “They could have just carried on walking but they didn’t.
"I also just want to make sure they’re okay because it must have been terrifying. I would love to thank them personally, I really would.”
If you were one of those who helped Kyle, or you know who it was, contact us on [email protected] so we can put you in touch with Angela.