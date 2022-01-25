More Covid grants on offer for North Northants Council area hospitality and leisure sector

Owners of hospitality and leisure businesses affected by the Covid pandemic have been urged to apply for a new grant available to pubs, hotels, restaurants, bars, village halls and clubs.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is asking businesses seriously impacted across the hospitality and leisure sector by the pandemic to come forward and apply for grant funding.

The new Omicron hospitality and leisure grant has been brought in by central government in response to the Omicron variant and the impact it has had on businesses.

The grants can be claimed by leisure and hospitality businesses affected by the pandemic

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, NNC’s executive member for finance and transformation, said: “We know life has been tough for many businesses across North Northamptonshire, especially those in the hospitality sector, and want to help as many as possible.

"I would urge anyone who think they qualify to check their eligibility and complete the online application form before February 21.”

These grants differ from those offered earlier in the pandemic, in amounts available and eligibility criteria.

To qualify for this one-off grant, businesses must be a solvent business, be liable to pay business rates, have been trading on December 30, 2021, and have an eligible business rates premises that is within the hospitality or leisure sector such as a pub, hotel, restaurant, bar, village hall or club.

The grants will be paid per premises dependent on their rateable value on December 30, 2021. Those with a rateable value of £15,000 or under could get £2,667. Businesses with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 could receive a £4,000 grant while premises with a rateable value of £51,000 or over could be eligible for a £6,000 grant.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, added: “As a council, we have a duty to support everyone though these difficult times. We know that these grants make a real difference and I hope that this round of grants can continue to be a helping hand to those who need it.”