Northants Police are appealing for a man who hasn’t been seen since yesterday afternoon to contact them to let them know he’s safe and well.

Harry, aged 21, from Titchmarsh, was last seen in the village at around 4.30pm on Friday, January 10.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with shaved hair and stubble. It’s unclear what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Harry is believed to be on foot and may be walking in the local area.

If you have seen Harry or know his location, please call 101 and quote MPE1/108/25. Northants Police are becoming increasingly worried for his welfare.

Harry if you are reading this, please get in touch with the police to let them know you are okay.