Meet the Corby pool player who beat world snooker champion Kyren Wilson in next match
Alex Diamond who plays for Cuetopia Elect pool team faced Kyren in his first match back at The Argyll Club in Kettering fresh from his victory at The Crucible in Sheffield.
Playing in the Kettering International Rules League Kyren’s Hustlers team lined up against Elect, and Alex knew he had the chance to play the newly crowned champ.
Alex said: “I knew Kyren would try to make it for the match, I asked to play him. I have played him before and he beat me.
"I know he can really play but I could win if I won the break and keep him off the table.”
With Alex on the reds and Kyren on the yellows, the World Champion, who had been celebrating for more than 48 hours, got down to just the black.
Alex said: “I’d left three reds and he was down to the black. He chased it round the table and he had a chance. When I won everyone was shouting and I said ‘I’m off now’.”
Cuetopia Elect team captain, Tyrone Rees, said: “That’s the good thing about this league. It’s one frame pool so anybody can win. Saying that, Alex is still a great player and will be relishing his win at a massive moment in Kyren’s career. I am very pleased for Alex.”
With winner’s bragging rights, Alex has been keen to share his win.
He said: “I’ve been telling everyone in the Corby league as well.”
And he added: "I’ve beaten the world champion which sort of makes me the current world champion.”
Kyren has invited his supporters to a homecoming party at Wicksteed Park on Friday (May 17).
The park has offered the pavilion area for a celebration party to mark Kyren’s success and the opportunity to see the champion in person.
Friday’s event starts at 7pm.
