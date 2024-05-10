Wicksteed Park to host Kettering World Snooker Champion's free-to-attend homecoming party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s World Snooker Champion, Kyren Wilson, has invited his supporters to a homecoming party in the town.

Wicksteed Park has offered the pavilion area as the venue for a celebration party to mark Kyren’s success and the opportunity to see the champion in person on Friday, May 17.

Revealing the date on social media, Kyren, holding the trophy topped with a silver lady playing snooker, invited people to join him at the park and ‘do’ some Jägerbombs.

He said: “Hi everyone, just a quick message to say thank you for all of your support throughout this year’s World Snooker Championships.

Kyren Wilson lifting the World Snooker Championship trophy /Getty/inset Wicksteed Park pavilion/National World

“I can’t believe that I’m holding this beautiful silver lady up in the air – she’s mine for at least the next year and hopefully longer.

“We’re going to do a bit of a celebration at Wicksteed’s Park, weather permitting, outside, so fingers crossed the sun is shining on the 17th of May from 7pm.”

He added: “Hopefully I’ll see you all there. Thanks again for all your support and I’m looking forward to doing a few Jägerbombs with you all. Cheers.”

Kyren Wilson with supporters at the Argyll Club in Kettering /National World

Final preparations are being finalised but Wicksteed Park has confirmed that free parking for the event – available until 10am the next day – arranged by Kyren.

A free finger buffet has been ordered and bars will be open for guests to buy drinks.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Kyren has done amazingly well and is a great ambassador for Kettering.

"We couldn’t let this momentous occasion go by without marking it. It’s great to be able to help the town celebrate with him.”

The celebration at the park has been organised at the venue after it was decided the Argyll Club would not have the required capacity to host all of Kyren’s well-wishers. Plans for an open-top bus parade were also shelved.

Kettering legend Damian ‘Big Bopper’ Cox, owner of Big Bopper Entertainment, will be providing the music for the event and his expertise with lighting and sound.

There have already been calls for Kyren’s sporting achievement to be immortalised in the Kettering timeline in Market Place and that he should be given the freedom of the town.