Hero's welcome for World Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson at Kettering club where he plays pool

Less than 48 hours after lifting the World Snooker Champion trophy, Kyren Wilson returned to the backstreets of Kettering to play in his local pool league.

Despite having very little sleep and appearing on dozens of media outlets, the Argyll Hustlers – top pool team at the Argyll Club in Kettering – needed their star player.

Members greeted Kyren with a guard of honour, welcoming his triumphant return to their club, all eager to congratulate their friend on his achievement.

Kyren happily posed for photos with everyone grinning from ear-to-ear in the same room they had watched his win – videos sent to him as his mates went wild.

Members of the Argyll Club in Kettering welcome 'home' Kyren Wilson/National World

He said: “It’s amazing, coming to one of my locals, seeing some of the videos of the guys watching the final, it’s the least I could do bringing them the silver lady.”

But he admitted that it had been a busy 48 hours without much sleep.

He said: “I went to the after party and got there about midnight after doing my media duties and that saw me through to breakfast. I was sat there at half past seven and I hadn’t been to bed with a ginger ale and brandy and a fry-up so I celebrated in style. I stole my best mate’s bed. To be honest I just crashed at about 8 o’clock in the morning. I could’ve fell asleep on the floor!”

Carefully cradling the trophy that will soon be engraved with his name, Kyren has been keeping such a firm grip that his cue arm has been suffering.

Taylor Wilson, Kyren Wilson's brother with his new tattoo/National World

He said: “I pretty much haven’t let it go in the last few days – I’ve actually got shooting pains through my right arm.”

Taylor Wilson is also slightly painful after he went to Burton Latimer to get a new tattoo in his brother’s honour that says ’World Champion 2024’ complete with a crown and sword. Kyren will also be getting a matching design to mark the win when he has time.

The new world champion added: "It’s just a part of history that no-one can ever take away from me.”

Some of the players at the club had been away on holiday for the final. Shaun Allen, Kyren’s pools double partner, watched the final in Los Angeles on his phone. He broke into spontaneous applause when the winning ball was potted.

Members of the Argyll Club in Kettering welcome 'home' Kyren Wilson/National World

Shaun said: “I’m very proud of him. I had a bit of a reaction when he won. I stood up and clapped – I was in the middle of nowhere.”

Chris Keech who was on safari in the Masai Mara had to keep in touch via text messages sent by friends in the Argyll Club. He eventually fell asleep but once awake discovered Kyren’s victory.

Argyll Hustlers team member Dermot Lally said he was very proud of Kyren – he’s played against him and on the same team many times.

He said: “I first knew him when he was about nine or 10. Everyone said then he was going to be a champion. He’s so very dedicated – I’m over the moon for him.”