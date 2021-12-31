MBE for Corby's BMX Olympic hero Charlotte Worthington

Corby's gold medal-winning hero Charlotte Worthington has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list after her incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pioneer BMX rider pulled off an amazing 360 backflip, the first by a female rider in competition, to bring home gold to Corby in the freestyle event.

Charlotte brought her all-rounder BMX style onto the Olympic stage, winning in the final round to score 97.50 out of a possible 100, edging out hot favourite Hannah Roberts of the USA.

Charlotte returns to Stanion to show her medal to her Corby 'family'

And it's been a sensational year for Charlotte who returned to a hero's welcome back to her 'Corby' family.

Speaking from a training camp in Pennsylvania she said: "It's pretty surreal to be an MBE. It's not something you'd put with BMX - it's incredible.

"This time last year I was at my lowest point then I flew out to the states in February and it was a big turnaround.

"It's been the best year of my life but there were lows. I dislocated my shoulder three times and it was hanging on a thread.

Charlotte Worthington in Tokyo with her gold medal

"The two months before the Games were the toughest. Of course the medal is amazing but it's not just a one woman show. All that hard work. The medal represents the person I've become. It's everything."

Charlotte, 25, will be celebrating the new year with her coach and his family and then getting back to training.

She said: "We'll be back to training soon enough. The last five months since the Games have been a whirlwind. I've missed training but there's plenty of time."

Charlotte in Willow Place at the event to encourage participation in sport

Next on her sights is doing the treble of national, European and World titles.

She said: "I got pretty close last year so I would like to get all three titles that's my personal goal for 2022.

"I'd like to say thanks to everyone who made it possible for me - my coach and my team mates and all my amazing friends."

The north Northamptonshire New Year Honours list in full: Alison Duckles CBE (Wellingborough: Head, learning and development, Laing O'Rourke. For services to education), Yvonne Baker OBE (Rushden: Chief executive, STEM Learning. For services to STEM education), Dylan Fletcher-Scott MBE (formerly of Desborough: Olympic gold medal winner. For services to sailing), Kevin Moseley MBE (Wollaston: Founder and chief executive officer, SwimFin Ltd. For services to international trade, to investment and to charity), Maisie Summers-Newton MBE (Wollaston: Paralympic gold medal winner. For services to swimming), Charlotte Worthington MBE (Corby: Olympic gold medal winner. For services to BMX racing), Timothy Aldous BEM (Kettering: Works supervisor, Forestry England. For services to forestry), Ben Hodgkinson BEM (Geddington: Created CPAP device. For services to the NHS during Covid-19), Vincent James BEM (Irchester: Employee, Network Rail. For services to prisoners), Aaron Shrive BEM (Desborough: supplied the NHS with PPE. For services to the Covid-19 response), Julie West BEM (Rushden: Poppy Appeal volunteer, Rushden Branch Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to veterans).