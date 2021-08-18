Corby BMX Olympic medal stars giving heroes' welcome on return to Adrenaline Alley

Corby's Olympic Freestyle BMX heroes have returned to their Adrenaline Alley training centre to cheers and tumultuous applause with the Tokyo stars paying tribute to Corby's urban sports centre.

Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington who lives in Corby, and Declan Brooks who trains at the Alley were given the red carpet treatment with skaters, bikers and scooter rider crammed onto ramps to welcome the pair back to the park.

Greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson, the Queen's representative, David Laing, the President of Adrenaline Alley and Mandy Young the centre's founder, hundreds of guests clamoured to see the gold and bronze medals.

Waving to the well-wishers Charlotte said: "It was fantastic. I feel like we're bringing back the medals for all the people at Adrenaline Alley and back home to Corby."

Declan echoed his team mate saying: "It's great to bring it back to the people at Adrenaline Alley - It's amazing to be back and to see everyone again."

After cutting a cake and being presented with commemorative bottles of Champagne, the two were presented with bouquets by two members of 5th Kettering Scout Group.

Speaking of her own time as a member of Girl Guiding Charlotte said: "I think I was too reckless for Brownies."

After the pair finish their post-Olympic commitments they will be back training with their friends at the Alley with both athletes determined to be selected for Team GB's Paris 2024 squad.

Charlotte added: "Me and Declan have become such a tight team. I watched the final back on TV the other night and every time I look I end up on that high again."

