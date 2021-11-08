Northamptonshire's Tokyo stars honoured at Corby event to inspire athletes of the future

Olympic and Paralympic heroes from Tokyo 2020 have joined together to inspire the next generation of sports stars at a Corby have-a-go sporting event.

Visitors got close up to the athletes and joined in North Northamptonshire Council's (NNC) sports development team’s campaign ‘I can, You Can, We Can’.

Youngsters from across the area had a go at a variety of different sports and won medals of their own at the town centre event on Saturday (November 6).

The Paralympians and Olympians with members of Corby Swimming Club

Freestyle BMXers Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks teamed up with swimmers Maisie Summers-Newton, William Perry and Ellie Robinson for a public Q&A with Corby Radio followed by a civic reception in their honour.

Rachel Ritchie, leisure manager for sport and play for NNC and I Can, You Can, We Can organiser, said: "The sports stars are absolutely amazing and an inspiration - they can inspire the next generation.

"Corby has a wealth of fantastic facilities and strong clubs, an amazing pool, athletics track and Adrenaline Alley all ready and waiting."

Hero of Rio Ellie Robinson, who announced her retirement from swimming after the Tokyo games, said: "It's not the best athletes that do the best, it's the ones with the inner strength and resilience.

L-r Wil Perry, Maisie Summers-Newton, Charlotte Worthington, Declan Brookes and Ellie Robinson

"Find your way into your sport, do what you enjoy, and don't overthink things."

Will Perry, who swims once a week at Corby International Pool, getting up at 3.40am to be in the pool by 5am, said: "This is what I do. I love it and it's fantastic to get appreciation."

Northampton Swimming Club team-mate Maisie Summers-Newton from Wollaston returned from Tokyo with two gold medals.

She said: "I'm back in training and I want to defend my titles in Paris 2024. It can be tough but enjoy it."

I Can, You Can, We Can sports club members

BMX hero Charlotte Worthington - the Olympic champion and gold medal winner in BMX Freestyle who trains at Adrenaline Alley in Corby - has been under the surgeon's knife since dislocating her shoulder for the third time and will return to the saddle after working on her fitness levels.

She said: "I've been given some really cool opportunities - meeting David Beckham and Prince William. I've just finished a video project with The Vamps. When my shoulder is recovered I shall return to training."

On hand to see her daughter receive a certificate of recognition was Charlotte's mum Sarah, who grew up in Corby and East Carlton.

Bursting with pride back in her home town she said: "Charlotte is amazing. It was hard for her being away but she's been shown a lot of kindness by the people of Corby."

Speaking to the athletes Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “You are truly an inspiration to us all.

"You are local sporting superstars and are putting our facilities on the map. What a proud moment it is for us all and a huge well done."