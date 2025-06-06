Manor School in Raunds to leave troubled school trust to transfer to Meridian to make it ‘a beacon of excellence’

Manor School in Mountbatten Way, Raunds, is to be taken on by Meridian Trust, the trust that oversees two other north Northamptonshire secondary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor School in Raunds formally converted to an academy in February 2012 and has been under the management of Nene Education Trust since November 2011.

But the school will now become part of the Cambridge-based Meridian Trust, which also oversees The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers and Weldon Village Academy in Weldon, Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor School was the trust’s only secondary school, meaning now it will only oversee primary schools including Newton Road School in Rushden, Redwell Primary in Wellingborough and Stanwick Primary.

Manor School in Mountbatten Way, Raunds

Matt Coleman, deputy CEO of Nene Education Trust, said: “Nene Education Trust are pleased to share that Meridian Trust have been approached by the Department for Education to become the new provider for Manor School.

“Meridian is a large trust with 30 academies across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

"Of their 30 academies, 14 are secondaries and they have a successful track record of supporting schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is our opinion that they are a perfect fit for Manor and the school will thrive whilst in their care.

"The trust would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your ongoing support as they look forward to working with Meridian during the transition process and watching Manor School become a beacon of excellence within the local area.”

The trusts are keen to deliver a ‘smooth transition’ as now a series of meetings will follow with staff and parents/carers at a later date.

The time frame for the transfer is currently unconfirmed, although leaders at Nene Education Trust are eager to have the process ‘completed by the new year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor School has been subject to significant changes over the course of the past two years, including the hiring and subsequent departure of headteacher, Dr Louise Newman, the hiring of current principal, Adam Crawte, and the departure of Nene Education Trust’s CEO, Chris Hill with immediate effect in March.

The school was handed an Inadequate grade from Ofsted inspectors in October 2024 – one of the last in north Northamptonshire to be given a single-line judgement.

While leaders said they were committed to making changes following the Ofsted inspection, the school’s switch to Meridian Trust looks set to mark the start of another new era and perhaps its most significant change to date.