‘Incredibly proud’ Wellingborough school maintains standards following positive Ofsted inspection

Ofsted inspectors have praised Redwell Primary School in Wellingborough’s ‘thoughtfully constructed and ambitious curriculum’, its management of behaviour, and teachers’ strong subject knowledge.

On March 11 and 12 inspectors visited the Barnwell Road school, concluding the school has maintained its standards since 2019, when the school was given a ‘good’ grade.

At the time of the inspection the school had 628 pupils on the school roll aged four to 11, which Ofsted say are ‘progressing well’.

Claire Head, principal of Redwell Primary School said: “We are incredibly proud of the positive feedback we have received, which truly reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire school community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our incredible staff for their tireless efforts, professionalism and care they show every single day. Our achievements would not be possible without their passion and determination.

“We are also grateful to our parents and wider school community for their ongoing support, encouragement, and trust.

“We are excited to continue building on this success as we move forward, always striving to give the very best to every child at Redwell.”

A prominent aspect of the inspection was about the Wellingborough school’s ‘values day’, giving pupils the opportunity to celebrate different religions and cultures, also having raised money for local and national charities.

The report said: “The school has embedded a thoughtfully constructed and ambitious curriculum that enables pupils to build their knowledge across a full range of subjects. This means that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are well prepared for their next steps and to continue their education into secondary school.

"The school prepares pupils to become responsible, respectful and active citizens through a well-structured personal, social and health education and relationships and sex education curriculum.”.

Though the inspection took place two days after the departure of Nene Education Trust’s CEO, Chris Hill, Ofsted inspectors say the relationship between the school and the trust is beneficial.

The report added: “The trust and school leaders work well together to maintain standards and ensure pupils achieve and behave well. Leaders make informed decisions based on the needs of children at the school. The school works with experts within and outside the trust to provide pupils with a very positive school experience.”

You can find the full report online here.