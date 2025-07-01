Kettering town centre fountains will be switched on for summer fun this month.

Despite sweltering conditions, the popular Market Place water feature, managed by North Northants Council (NNC), has not been available to help keep town centre-goers cool.

In 2024, NNC had promised an investigation into the leaking system housed under the paving but when Kettering by the Sea returns – organised by Kettering Town Council (KTC) – children and their parents will once again be able to enjoy a splashing good time.

Martin Hammond, KTC town clerk, said: “The town council has asked North Northamptonshire Council to switch the fountains on in the Market Place so that they run throughout Kettering by the Sea – we know how popular they are.

"NNC are still investigating the leaks in the system which is why they are not switched on regularly at the moment.”

When Kettering by the Sea returns on Tuesday, July 22, temporary repairs will allow the popular installation to function once more.

Due to take place for three weeks, children will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Kettering Market Place while cooling off in the watery jets.

When the fountains were first installed in 2009 after the Market Place redesign by the now defunct Kettering Borough Council, the jets shot up to a metre in the air.

But a long-term problem with the system has reduced them to no more than an ankle-high dribble – gallons of water stored in an underground tank could be leaking out.

Last year North Northants Council said the fountain would be decommissioned at the end of August 2024 to undertake all ‘necessary works in the Market Square’ to address the issue of low pressure.

The council had been in discussion with Anglian Water on arrangements for the work.

Kettering by the Sea brings free family-friendly fun – and the seaside – with a giant sand pit during the summer holidays.

As well as the sand and the splash fountains there will be face painting and theatre shows.

Other attractions include skateboard skills sessions, Punch and Judy shows, magic trick and circus skills workshops and arts and crafts.