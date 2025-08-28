Kettering streets lined with scores of Union and St George flags put up by mystery residents

Routes into Kettering town centre have been lined with scores of Union and St George flags – put up overnight by mystery residents.

Flags that were first spotted hanging from lampposts in Bryant Road earlier this month, then spread to London Road.

By Saturday (August 24), flags of England’s patron saint had been attached to bridges over the A14 near the town.

Over the bank holiday weekend, many flags were ripped down in London Road – and detached from the parapets.

On Tuesday night, residents were greeted by dozens more patriotic flags cable-tied to lampposts in St Mary’s Road, London Road, Montagu Street, stretches of Stamford Road and Windmill Avenue, as well as Silver Street, Dalkeith Place and Horsemarket.

The newly-placed flags are much higher than those previously attached to the council-funded street furniture.

With the flags appearing overnight, residents have not yet seen who has been out under the cover of darkness to place the flags and no-one has claimed responsibility.

Streetlamps on the adopted public highways in Northamptonshire are owned by North Northamptonshire Council, who manage the infrastructure through a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract.

Street lighting in the area is maintained through the 'Connect Roads' contract with Balfour Beatty, managed by West Northamptonshire Council.