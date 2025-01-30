Kettering man says he was a 'walking ticking time bomb' as he raises awareness on Stroke Prevention Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering man has shared how a stroke completely changed his life to help others who may be at risk.

Neill Howarth, 60, from Kettering, considered himself fit and healthy, but had a ‘life-changing’ stroke because of undiagnosed high blood pressure.

He has shared his story today (Thursday) on Stroke Prevention Day in a bid to help others who may be at risk.

The stroke left Neill with many post stroke symptoms, including very little use of his left arm and hand, fatigue and mental health challenges.

Neill Howarth, 60, of Kettering with his wife Bridget

Neill said: “I had not long turned 60 and considered myself to be fit, active and very much ‘on-the-go’ – I never thought I’d fit the bill for someone who could and would have a stroke.

"Never could I imagine that unbeknownst to me, I was such a walking ticking time bomb.

"I was told by my doctor that my blood pressure was high a few weeks prior to the stroke.”

On the day of his stroke, Neill, an electrical engineer, suddenly collapsed at work.

Remarkably, he was able to drive himself home but after resting his wife, Bridget, took one look at Neill and decided to drive him to hospital where on arrival he was rushed for urgent care at another hospital.

Neill said: “By the time we got into A&E, I was dragging my leg and gripping my left wrist.

"I was rapidly losing feeling of my left side, but still had no idea what was happening – it was so scary and confusing.

"I remember looking at the nurse and saying ‘please don’t let me die.

"She held my hands and reassured me that wouldn’t happen – ‘you’re not going to die, it would be too much paperwork’, she joked.”

Neill received thrombolysis – a treatment which can break down and disperse a clot that is preventing blood from reaching your brain.

While this has helped Neill In his recovery, he has still been left with the devastating impact of stroke.

Neill said: “I am battling a lot of post-stroke symptoms, but I can’t help but to think just how much worse it could had been without this miracle treatment.

"Stroke has completely changed my life. I have no left arm and I find intricate tasks impossible. I get very frustrated with the tiniest things I used to do but now cannot, like tying my shoe laces.

“My independence has completely gone too. All of this has impacted on my mental health as prior to the stroke I was very independent and now I am totally reliant on others to support me."

Neill also hopes that sharing his story will mean others will keep a closer eye on their blood pressure.

He said: “I would like people to understand that their lifestyle is so important and managing this will hopefully enable people not to become foul of this and then have a stroke.

"My frustration isn’t aimed at individuals but at the whole situation I am in.

"I wish I’d known more about the importance of knowing my blood pressure.

"I look back and think of all the things I could and should had done to manage this.

"It took having the stroke for me to realise just how serious high blood pressure is.”

High blood pressure is the most likely cause of stroke

A large proportion of UK adults don’t know that high blood pressure is the most likely cause of stroke, according to new statistics from the Stroke Association.

Findings from the charity, collected last month (December), show that 36 per cent of people who have experience of, and a connection, to stroke don’t know that high blood pressure is the biggest risk factor for the condition.

Their connection to stroke - either through their own diagnosis or that of a loved one - is likely to increase their knowledge of stroke and its causes.

The Stroke Association also found that awareness levels are even lower among people who don’t have such a connection to stroke, with 43 per cent not knowing that high blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke.

Someone in the UK has a stroke every five minutes

Statistics show that 1.4 million people in the UK are survivors of stroke and someone in the UK has a stroke every five minutes, with high blood pressure accounting for around half of those.

Stroke survivors are frequently left with physical and mental disabilities including paralysis, problems with vision, difficulties swallowing and a struggle to communicate.

Stroke Prevention Day

To mark Stroke Prevention Day today, the Stroke Association is encouraging people to have their blood pressure regularly checked.

As well as high blood pressure, risk factors of stroke also include poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking.

Those with high readings can cut their stroke risk by reducing salt intake, regularly exercising, reviewing alcohol consumption, and smokers should try to quit.

The charity is also lobbying the Government to prioritise stroke prevention as part of the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

Prompt treatment, such as thrombectomy or thrombolysis, as well as effective recovery can help stroke survivors to live physically and mentally well.

Whilst people of any age can have a stroke, it is most likely to impact those over the age of 65.

Free blood pressure checks are available from the GP, participating pharmacies, and are also part of NHS health checks for those over the age of 40 in

England and Wales.

Yet recent data from the National Audit Office found that only 44 per cent of eligible adults attended these health checks in the past five years.

The Stroke Association supports stroke survivors and their families by phone, at home and in the community.

Find out more at www.stroke.org.uk.