Stars of Kettering Lighthouse Theatre’s annual panto Beauty and the Beast have launched their Christmas show with a meet the public event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auditions are complete, costumes have been fitted, and scripts have been handed out, with rehearsals soon to begin for the traditional family entertainment spectacular – tickets are already on sale for the shows at the KLV auditorium.

Backing the main cast of six will be talented youngsters from local dance schools, and for one of the actors it’s going to be a return to her Northamptonshire roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bishop Stopford student Jessie Waterfield – an alumni of the Kilburn School of Dance in Wellingborough – can't wait to be booed as she takes on the role of the evil Morgianna – a magical sorceress.

Beauty and the Beast cast of the Lighthouse Theatre panto in Kettering/National World l-r Max Cadman, Jessie Waterfield, Maisie Asbury, Dominic Mattos, Mikey Wooster and Jon-Scott Clark/National World

She said: “I love panto, it’s going to be fun with lots of laughs. It’s the first time I’ve been the evil character and I get to be booed."

Jessie, 31, will be staying with her parents, Adam and Fiona, in their home in Little Addington and is looking forward to treading the boards of the Lighthouse stage – the first time since she was a child.

She said: “I’m looking forward to being back home at Christmas. My parents come to everything I do. I think it’s going to be quite nice. Some of my dance teachers will be coming too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Panto is really important for theatres and it’s where my love of theatre come from. It’s a spellbinding show that’s fun for all the family.”

Boo! Evil Morgianna played by Jessie Waterfield and sidekick Gastrong Jon-Scott Clark /National World

The show is based on the traditional fairy tale telling the story of a magical sorceress who transforms a handsome count into a frightening beast, and, in the world of happy ever afters, only true love will break the spell.

Returning to the Lighthouse as Belle will be Maisie Asbury after her 2023 appearance as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Max Cadman will play the Beast with comic relief provided by Mikey Wooster as Billy Bon Bon and ‘dame’ Dominic Masters as his mum Cherry.

Putting the cast through their dance moves is Jon-Scott Clark who will be flexing his acting muscles as well as his biceps as show choreographer and evil sidekick Gastrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve done a few pantos but always always as ensemble or doing the choreography. I loved being here last year so I asked the producers for a role.”

Beauty and the Beast - Maisie Asbury and Max Cadman star as the eponymous heroes at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering/National World

Producer-director Daniel Bell has promised a dazzling show.

He said: “We are delighted to be back at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering this Christmas with a spectacular pantomime! We have some amazing surprises up our sleeves, alongside a fantastic cast, sensational sets and dazzling costumes.”

Sponsoring the show will once again be Wilson Browne.

Wayne Jenkins, business development and marketing director at Wilson Browne said: “We are delighted to once again support the Kettering pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wilson Browne, we believe in giving back to the community, and sponsoring Beauty and the Beast allows us to contribute to a beloved local tradition, and an important local facility.

"We look forward to seeing the joy it brings to families this festive season.”

Beauty and the Beast runs from the December 13 to December 31.

For information and tickets, visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01536 414141.