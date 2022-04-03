Joe says goodbye to Scotts of Thrapston after 45 'wonderful' years

L-R: James Scott (managing director), Joe Cooper and David Scott (chairman).

A loyal employee who has spent almost half a century at family firm Scotts of Thrapston is saying goodbye after taking semi-retirement.

Joe Cooper joined the timber product manufacturer fresh out of school in 1977 and has been there ever since.

He started as an assembler of dog kennels and cat houses and it did not take him long to progress his career, through the ranks to site erector and then his most recent position of contracts manager.

Joe has been responsible for the installation of luxury summerhouses, custom built stables and bespoke timber buildings.

Now, after 45 years at the firm, he is stepping down to spend time training his new labrador puppy and to continue running his private hire business.

Joe said: “I am thankful for having a long enjoyable career and the opportunities Scotts has given me.

"Although I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my life, after nearly 45 years I am sure it will be a culture shock. I wish everyone well and the company continued success.”

The firm’s current managing director, James Scott, said: “Joe really has epitomised the family business culture we have at Scotts of Thrapston throughout his 45 years of employment.

"Joe’s father, John, also worked for the business in the early 80s and Joe is one of the few to understand the challenges that a multi-generational business faces.