Irthlingborough academy graded 'good' in latest Ofsted inspection as 'significant progress' made at school

Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough has been graded 'good' in four out of five categories in its latest Ofsted inspection with inspectors finding 'significant progress' made at the school.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the academy's improvement since joining The Tove Learning Trust in September 2022.

In February 2022, the Finedon Road secondary school had been heavily criticised by Ofsted, who dropped its rating from good to the lowest possible.

Three years later, under ‘strong and strategic’ leadership, Huxlow Academy has regained its ‘good’ rating and continues to ‘strive for excellence’ in all aspects of school life.

Kim Isaksen, Head Teacher, said: "The recent inspection was a valuable opportunity to showcase the significant progress Huxlow has made, especially over the past year. It is a real pleasure to see our students taking pride in their school. I was particularly pleased that the inspector acknowledged how much we value student voice and how it has influenced key areas of school life, including our behaviour and rewards policies.”

Inspectors commended the transformative impact of recent improvements, noting: "The school has transformed pupils' experiences so that they have more opportunities to succeed.

"Pupils learn in purposeful classroom environments and work with staff who are highly ambitious about what they can achieve. The school has helped pupils to improve their behaviour dramatically. Pupils learn in calm and purposeful classrooms."

Sixth form provision was also praised during the inspection. The report highlighted that the shared Huxlow and Rushden Academy Sixth Form ensures students, ‘are well prepared to make decisions about their lives beyond school.’

"Quality A Level lessons were praised and the report noted that ‘sixth-form students develop secure subject knowledge’ in lessons. As well as academic subjects, the strong sixth form offer around personal development was a focus, particularly the effective work undertaken around healthy relationships.

The report also highlighted how deeply embedded the school’s values are in the student experience, stating: "The school has ensured that pupils understand the ‘Huxlow Way’ and demonstrate pride, ambition, and respect."

It further acknowledged the vibrant sense of community, noting ‘Pupils take on leadership roles as sports leaders and form representatives. They take pride in contributing to the school community and sharing their ideas’.

Ms Isaksen added: “A school where students have a strong sense of belonging is incredibly important to us at Huxlow. The inspection recognised, ‘pupils respect people from different cultures and backgrounds.’ and students ‘speak highly of the pastoral support they receive.’ A culture of high expectations and strong relationships underpin our rapid improvement journey. While I fully recognise there is still more work to do, especially in ensuring every lesson provides high-quality inclusive learning experiences for all students, I want to sincerely thank our students, staff, parents, and the entire Huxlow community for their continued support as we strive for excellence in everything we do.”

The inspection recognised the ‘highly-effective’ partnership between the school and the trust, applauding their shared commitment to rapid and sustained improvement.

Inspectors said: “The school and the trust identify priorities for improvement accurately and promptly. They take action and review the impact of those actions. In this way, leaders have brought about rapid improvement in the quality of the school’s provision.”

School leaders say they will continue to further raise outcomes at Huxlow Academy and maintain high expectations and positive relationships.

In direct response to the report they say they will ‘refine strategies to track pupil progress, adapt teaching to support SEND learners more effectively, and uphold high behaviour expectations to foster a positive learning environment’.

Dr Jamie Clarke, CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud of the significant progress highlighted in this latest Ofsted report. This achievement reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our students, and the strength of our school culture. Creating a positive, supportive environment where every learner can thrive remains at the heart of Huxlow.”

For more information about Huxlow Academy, go to www.huxlow.northants.sch.uk.

For the full report go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/