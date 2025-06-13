11 people from Northamptonshire or who have impacted the county named in King’s Birthday Honours List 2025

Eleven people from Northamptonshire, or who have impacted the county, have been named in King’s Birthday Honours list 2025.

Released today (Friday June 13), the list honours those across the country who have made outstanding contributions to the community, or their individual fields, with knighthoods, damehoods, OBEs, CBEs, MBEs and more.

In Northamptonshire, a cricketing icon, a police volunteer, a headteacher and more have been named.

Below is a full list of those with connections to Northamptonshire who are included on the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 and what they have been awarded.

Top, from left to right: Devon Malcolm, Henny Cameron, Junior Anderson. Middle, from left to right: Laura Clarke, Charlotte Charles, Jamie Clarke. Bottom, from left to right: Andrew Christie, Rory Peter O‘Connor, Philip Wells.

Andrew George Christie has been awarded a CBE for services to children’s services. Mr Christie was children’s commissioner at the former Northamptonshire County Council and the for North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council between 2019 and 2022.

Dr Jamie Clarke, from Wellingborough, has been awarded an OBE for his services to education. Dr Clarke is the CEO for Tove Learning Trust, which operates a number of academy schools in Northamptonshire and around the country. Northamptonshire schools include Elizabeth Woodville, Huxlow, Rushden Academy, Sponne and Wootton Primary School.

Devon Malcolm has been an OBE for his services to cricket and to diversity in cricket. The Northampton man, who played 40 test matches for England, is still involved in grassroots cricket in the county and has been involved with Brixworth Cricket Club for a number of years.

Laura Helen Clarke, headteacher at Rowan Gate Primary School in Wellingborough, has been awarded an MBE. Ms Clarke has been named in the list for her services to Special Educational Needs. The school provides support and a range of therapies to children with additional needs. Ms Clarke is responsible for the strategic leadership across the different school sites.

Sally Grace Jones has been awarded an MBE for her services to carers. Ms Jones, from Northampton, is the chair of Northamptonshire Carers, which is a charity that aims to make a positive change to the lives of carers

Rory Peter O‘Connor, from Corby, has been awarded an MBE for his services to the Royal Air Force. He is the charity director at the Royal Air Forces Association - a charity that champions the belief that no member of the RAF community should be left without the help they need.

Junior Anderson has been awarded a BEM for his services to policing in the community. Mr Anderson, from Corby, is a police officer in the Youth Violence Intervention Team. He also runs a summer programme for under-privileged children and has taught martial arts in different communities for many years. Mr Anderson ensures learning through drugs talks, first aid, games, policing talks, treasure hunts and more. Last year he was described by a colleague as “truly an anti-social behaviour hero”.

Henrietta Ann Cameron has been awarded a BEM for her services to the community. Known as Henny, the police volunteer from Towcester started at Northamptonshire Police in 2012. She is most known for her work in the organisation of the annual County Schools' Challenge - a partnership project run across secondary schools in Northamptonshire, which helps thousands of pupils learn about important social issues while teaching them invaluable skills. Colleagues say she always brightens up a room.

Leslie Thomas Patterson has been awarded a BEM for her services to the community in Northampton. Ms Patterson is part of the 78 Derngate Trust, which in the last couple of months has been awarded full Museum Accreditation by Arts Council England.

Philip Wells, from Northampton, has been awarded a BEM for his services to policing. Mr Wells is the Assistant Chief Officer - Finance and Business Support - for Bedfordshire Police.

Charlotte Jane Charles has been awarded an MBE for her services to road safety. Ms Charles is the mother of Harry Dunn, who died in 2019 outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, when he was hit by an American woman driving on the wrong side of the road. Since the 19-year-old’s death, Ms Charles has campaigned fearlessly to get justice and to change laws.

Keep an eye on our website over the next few days for more on the King’s Birthday Honours awards.