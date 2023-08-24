News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
GCSE results day at Huxlow AcademyGCSE results day at Huxlow Academy
GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

Picture special - GCSE results are opened at Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough

Students taking their exams this year had been affected by the Covid lockdowns
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

Students at Irthlingborough’s Huxlow Academy have gathered at the school to receive their results from their summer GCSE exams.

Many were happy to get through to the next part of their educational journey, others admitted disappointment with some grades.

Samson Ibordor, achieved four grade 9 in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, alongside two grade 8s and two grade 7s in other subjects.

He said: “I might go for a cheeky Nando’s now!”

GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

1. GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Samson Ibordor - GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

2. GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

Samson Ibordor - GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

3. GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

4. GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy

GCSE results day at Huxlow Academy Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsGCSE