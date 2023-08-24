Picture special - GCSE results are opened at Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough

Students taking their exams this year had been affected by the Covid lockdowns

Students at Irthlingborough’s Huxlow Academy have gathered at the school to receive their results from their summer GCSE exams.

Many were happy to get through to the next part of their educational journey, others admitted disappointment with some grades.

Samson Ibordor, achieved four grade 9 in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, alongside two grade 8s and two grade 7s in other subjects.

He said: “I might go for a cheeky Nando’s now!”

